CBSE Class XII Board Examinations begin

February 22, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Chennai

The exams will go on till April 2, ending with the computer science paper

The Hindu Bureau

Class XII students leaving P.S. Senior Secondary School, Mylapore, after writing the board exam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

As the CBSE Class XII Board Exams began on Thursday, students in the city found the English language paper, the first in the line-up, to be easy and standard, as per their preparations.

After conducting a total of three revision exams, P.G. Subramanian, principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram, Kilpauk, said: “The paper received mixed reactions but overall the students were well prepared to tackle the exam and left the hall happy.”

Noting that it was an easy paper despite some students finding it lengthy, K. Nagalakshmi, headmistress, Shree Niketan Patasala, said all the students were able to complete the paper on time.

The exams will go on till April 2, ending with the computer science paper. “This time the exams have been spaced out well, giving students ample time to prepare and revise,” Mr. Subramanian added.

