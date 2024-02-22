CBSE Class XII Board Examinations begin

February 22, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Chennai

As the CBSE Class XII Board Exams began on Thursday, students in the city found the English language paper, the first in the line-up, to be easy and standard, as per their preparations.

After conducting a total of three revision exams, P.G. Subramanian, principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram, Kilpauk, said: “The paper received mixed reactions but overall the students were well prepared to tackle the exam and left the hall happy.”

Noting that it was an easy paper despite some students finding it lengthy, K. Nagalakshmi, headmistress, Shree Niketan Patasala, said all the students were able to complete the paper on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exams will go on till April 2, ending with the computer science paper. “This time the exams have been spaced out well, giving students ample time to prepare and revise,” Mr. Subramanian added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.