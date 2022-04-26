CBSE Class X students to write English paper today

April 26, 2022 23:18 IST

Class X students from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools will take up the English paper as part of their Term 2 exams on Wednesday.

This year, owing to the pandemic, the CBSE announced that the students of classes X and XII will take up two examinations instead of a single round of public exams. While the Term 1 exams had a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format, the students will take up subjective type examinations for Term 2.

The Term 2 exams began with papers in minor subjects on Tuesday. While Class XII students had their exams in Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness subjects, Class X students took up their Painting exam.

“Despite the uncertainty owing to the pandemic and the delayed reopening of schools in the first part of the academic year, students have been diligent in preparing for the exams. Ahead of the Term 2 exams, students had in-person classes which has greatly helped in their preparations, and they are eager to give it their best shot,” said Ashok Shankar, General Secretary, CBSE Schools Management Association.

Keeping in mind the delays in commencing in-person classes owing to the pandemic, the board had also rationalized the syllabus for the 2021-22 academic year.

The wait however continues for teachers and students to find out about the weightage to be given to the Term 1 and 2 exams. The CBSE has said that the weightage of the Term 1 and Term 2 exams will only be decided at the time of the declaration of the Term 2 exams.

After the Term 2 results are announced, the students are expected to get a marksheet and a passing certificate. This marksheet will have the total marks of both terms as per the weightage decided of the Term 1 and Term 2 exams.