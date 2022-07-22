CBSE class 10 results: TN records 98.97% pass percentage

Special Correspondent July 22, 2022 15:33 IST

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 98.97% in the Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 exams, the results of which were announced on Friday afternoon. The board had announced the Class 12 results earlier in the day. For Class 10 as well, Term 1 and Term 2 exams were conducted instead of a single exam at the end of the academic year and 78,911 students took up the exams. While 99.75% of the girls who wrote the exam cleared it, 99.45% of boys cleared the exams. Similar to Class 12, the board has said that a 30% weightage will be given for the Term 1 marks, and 70% weightage will be given for the Term 2 exam marks.



