CBI takes over probe in death case of IIT-M student

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation in the case involving the death of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) student Fathima Latheef, officials said on Monday.

Her body was found hanging from a fan in her hostel room on November 9, the officials said.

The case was earlier being probed by the Kotturpuram police of Chennai and later transferred to the Central Crime Branch.

The Special Crime Branch of the agency’s Chennai unit re-registered the FIR of the local police on December 27 and took over the investigation in the matter.

The investigation was transferred to the when her parents Abdul Latheef and Sajitha, along with a delegation of Kerala MPs, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on December 5 and sought justice for their daughter.

Hailing from Kollam in Kerala, Fathima was a first-year student of the humanities stream (five-year integrated MA programme) in IIT-Madras.

Immediately after his daughter’s death, Abdul Latheef had alleged in Chennai that he had evidence to prove that Fathima was being harassed by some professors in the department of humanities and social sciences.

Fathima’s family had found her suicide notes on her mobile phone.

Mr. Latheef wanted a fair probe as he was concerned that Fathima’s phone might be tampered with.