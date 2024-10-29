GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CBI Special Court issues summons to Jaffer Sadiq and, Tamil actor-director Ameer 

Published - October 29, 2024 01:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Court for CBI cases on Monday issued summons to Jaffer Sadiq, arrested in a case involving smuggling of narcotics, Tamil actor-director Ameer and others for their appearance before it in a drugs-linked money laundering case.

On September 18, 2024, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against Sadiq, Mr. Ameer and others - a total of 12 persons in the laundering case before the Principal Sessions Court here.

In February, the Narcotics Crime Bureau (NCB) raided a godown in Delhi and arrested three people in possession of 50 kg of pseudoephedrine. Investigations revealed that they were operating at the behest of Chennai-based Jaffer Sadiq and were smuggling the controlled substance to Australia and New Zealand under the guise of exporting health mix.

Sadiq, who is a former DMK functionary, was arrested in March. His aide Sadanandam was also arrested. Later, the ED registered a case to probe the money-laundering angle since Sadiq and Sadanandam had already been involved in a hawala racket and were booked by the Customs.

The case was transferred to a Special Court for CBI cases for trial. 

