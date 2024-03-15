ADVERTISEMENT

CBI donates ₹50 lakh to Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Charitable Trust

March 15, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bank of India (CBI) donated ₹50 lakh to the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Charitable Trust to support the various educational and healthcare initiatives at a function held in Kancheepuram on Friday. The donation from the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) budget was handed over to the trustees by M.V. Rao, the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer. He said the trust had been doing a commendable job in the field of education and healthcare. The contribution will play a crucial role in advancing educational activities, both traditional and contemporary, and will also support Ayurveda education. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US