CBI donates ₹50 lakh to Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Charitable Trust

March 15, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bank of India (CBI) donated ₹50 lakh to the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Charitable Trust to support the various educational and healthcare initiatives at a function held in Kancheepuram on Friday. The donation from the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) budget was handed over to the trustees by M.V. Rao, the bank’s managing director and chief executive officer. He said the trust had been doing a commendable job in the field of education and healthcare. The contribution will play a crucial role in advancing educational activities, both traditional and contemporary, and will also support Ayurveda education. 

