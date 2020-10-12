ChennaiCHENNAI: 12 October 2020 09:51 IST
CBI conducts searches in Chennai airport’s cargo area
This followed information that prohibited flowers were being exported, sources said.
A CBI team conducted raids in the cargo area at the Chennai airport based on information that prohibited flowers were being exported, sources said.
Around 11.45 p.m. on Sunday, a team came to the cargo area and searched for nearly two hours till almost 1.45 a.m. on Monday. “The export cargo area was checked completely and some consignments were scanned,” a source said. The CBI does not carry out searches in the cargo often and it is not clear yet whether any of the consignment was seized.
