CBI CID on the lookout for two foreign nationals who jumped bail

The Crime Branch CID (CB CID) is on the lookout for two foreign nationals who allegedly jumped bail in two separate cases of violation of the Passport Act in Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, Sameer Suhail Jerry, 31, from Baghdad, Iraq, had flown down to Chennai from Sri Lanka, and on March 27, 2009, he came to Anna International Airport (now Chennai International Airport) to fly to Sweden.

During the immigration clearance check, the authorities reportedly found that his passport and visa were fake, and that he was carrying his brother’s passport. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the case was on trial, he came out on bail but went absconding. The court, therefore, issued a warrant against him. Recently, the Judicial Magistrate-I, Chengalpattu, said in the event of failing to present the accused before the court within the stipulated period, he would be declared a proclaimed offender.

Meanwhile, in 2005, a Somalian national named Abdisalan, 23, came to India to study, and he did his B.C.A in a college in Chennai. After completing his degree, he was returning to his country, but during the immigration clearance check, he was allegedly found possessing a fake passport.

He was also remanded and released on bail. However, he failed to appear before the court for the trial.

The police said efforts were on to trace the two men, and that if they did not appear before the court by October 18, it would declare them proclaimed offenders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.