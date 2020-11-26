CBI books tourism official for taking bribe to favour hotels

CHENNAI

26 November 2020 03:58 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked an official of India Tourism on charges of taking bribe from hoteliers to issue reports for their licence/classification.

Acting on specific information, officials of the agency’s Anti-Corruption Branch registered a case against S. Ramakrishnan, Assistant Director, India Tourism, Ministry of Tourism, Chennai, and other unknown private/public servants. The allegation was that the accused official along with the Regional Director conducted periodical inspection in various hotels for the purpose of issuing classification / licence and in the process, in conspiracy with Consultant/Hotel owners, obtained undue advantage.

Information was received that the accused official would be proceeding to Palani in Dindigul district with a bribe amount of about ₹7 lakh collected from various hoteliers for giving favourable reports. CBI officers intercepted him on the way. Searches were conducted at 15 places located in Patna, Chennai, Kochi, Ernakulam and Kollam which led to recovery of cash of about ₹31 lakh and incriminating documents.

