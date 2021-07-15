CBI books logistics firm

The company had allegedly fraudulently availed of cash credit limit of ₹11 crore from IOB

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a logistics firm and its directors on charges of cheating the Indian Overseas Bank of ₹3.75 crore.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the bank authorities, the agency’s Economic Offences Wing booked Sarath Logistics and its seven directors, including N. Nagarajan, Khushal J Shah, N. Balu and others. The allegation is that the company on charges of fraudulently availing cash credit limit of ₹11 crore from the IOB, Mugalivakkam Branch, to take over existing limit of ₹11 crore with Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, the accused submitted fake, forged/fabricated stock statements and inflated sales figures for the financial year 2013-14. They created false documents and diverted funds to another bank thereby causing a loss of ₹3.75 crore to the IOB.