CBI books energy firm for defrauding bank

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a city-based energy firm and its directors/former directors in connection with an alleged fraud that caused the Punjab National Bank losses to the tune of ₹15.46 crore.

Acting on a complaint lodged by PNB’s assistant general manager Surinder Kumar Sethi, the agency’s Anti-Corruption Branch registered a case on charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating, read with provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Infinitas Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., its directors N. Ramkhumar Narasimhan and Poorani Nagarajan, former directors Ramakrishnan Srinivasan, Vathsala Ranganathan and Anantha Rama Krishnan — all residents of Chennai — and other unknown associates, private persons and public servants.

The company, promoted by VRONCE Energy (a subsidiary of Shriram Auto Finance), represented through its directors, had availed itself of a fund-based loan of ₹1 crore and a non-fund based facility of ₹30 crore in 2011. As on January 31, 2020, the facility limits, book outstanding stood at ₹15.46 crore and the total memoranda dues to the bank was ₹35.91 crore.

The CBI said in its FIR that the accused defrauded the bank by diverting and siphoning off public funds to the tune of ₹15.46 crore, apart from interest. Though the liquidation process was on, a forensic audit revealed indications that fraudulent transactions had taken place in the account. It was observed that the company made no efforts for recoverability, which was against the normal industry practice, and hence, prima facie genuineness and correctness of balances of debtors were doubtful. The company also availed itself of credit facilities from other banks that were members of the consortium.

It was alleged that the company represented by its directors prepared and submitted forged documents (financial statements) as genuine for diverting funds. Amid suspected diversion of funds and transfer of assets etc., the account was declared as fraud by the bank.