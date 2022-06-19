CBCID to interrogate policemen

A man died while being questioned in a robbery case at Kodungaiyur police station

The Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) will be investigating the death of Rajasekar alias Appu while he was in the custody of Kodungaiyur Police Station.

Rajasekar died on June 12 after he was brought to the station for interrogation in a robbery case. DGP C. Sylendra Babu ordered the custodial death case to be investigated by the CB-CID.

As part of the investigation already 30 police personnel have been interrogated. Another 20 to 25 police personnel would be interrogated on Monday, an official said. Already five police personnel have been suspended in this regard.