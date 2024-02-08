CBCID solves 14-year-old man missing case

February 08, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

Data stored in the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems portal and a mobile phone analysis helped the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu Police crack a 14-year-old man-missing case.

The case pertains to an engineering student, who was reported missing from Dindigul district. According to police sources, the final-year student came to Kannivadi, his native place, to celebrate Deepavali in 2010. A few days later, he went to Dindigul, but did not return home. Acting on a complaint lodged by his father, the Kannivadi police registered a man missing case. Despite years of investigation, through conventional methods, the student’s whereabouts remained unknown. Subsequently, the case was Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court passed orders on a Habeas Corpus petition and transferred the case to the CB-CID in 2018.

Since the local police found no evidence of the student’s visit to places such as Isha Yoga, Isha Yoga, Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Bengaluru, Nityananda Ashram, Varanasi, and Shirdi, CB-CID investigators decided to look for evidence in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. Special teams were formed to peruse details of unidentified bodies found in cases of road or train accidents, and of natural or suspicious deaths, the sources added. Following this, in May last year, the police spotted similarities in an unidentified body found by the Government Railway Police, Madurai, in 2010. Identification marks in the post-mortem certificate were similar to that of the missing student. This gave the first hope of a possible breakthrough. Analysis of the student’s phone revealed the last location as Madurai Railway Station on November 7, 2010, the day he went missing. The phone never got active again. After obtaining his fingerprints, investigators sent them for forensic analysis to compare them with the fingerprints collected from the unidentified body.

Subsequently, it was reported that both the fingerprints were identical. An official in the investigating agency told The Hindu on Wednesday, “He was run over by a train in the Madurai railway station. No ticket was found to be in his possession. It appears to be a case of [death by] suicide more than an accidental fall...” Asked how the student’s fingerprint was obtained, the official said that it was taken from a property document shared by his family. The CB-CID concluded that the unidentified body was that of the missing student, and dropped further action in the case.

