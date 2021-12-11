CB-CID to probe death of former TNPCB chairman

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has ordered a probe by the Crime Branch CID(CB CID) into the death of former Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) chairman A.V. Venkatachalam.

An Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Venkatachalam was appointed chairman of TNPCB by AIADMK government on September 27, 2019. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searched his house on September 24 and seized ₹13.5 lakh in unaccounted money, 8 kg of gold worth, 10 kg of sandalwood and incriminating documents related to property transactions.

The DVAC registered a case against him for disproportionate assets that he allegedly amassed while serving as TNPCB member-secretary from October 14, 2013, to July 29, 2014. Venkatachalam was found dead in his house last week. A case for unnatural death under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code was registered in Velachery police station.

