CB-CID to probe charges against Rajesh Das

The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police will investigate the allegations of harassment levelled by a woman IPS officer against the former Special Director-General of Police, Rajesh Das, police sources said on Saturday. Mr. Das has been placed on compulsory wait.

While the State government has already formed a committee, headed by senior IAS officer and Secretary of the Planning and Development Department Jayashree Raghunandan, to investigate the allegations, the DGP has transferred the petition given by the complainant to the CB-CID to register a case and investigate, the sources said.

The agency would also investigate the charge against Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police D. Kannan that he intercepted the vehicle of the officer when she was proceeding to the police headquarters and forced her to talk to Mr. Das, the sources added.