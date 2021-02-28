CB-CID to probe charges against Rajesh Das

The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police will investigate the allegations of harassment levelled by a woman IPS officer against the former Special Director-General of Police, Rajesh Das, police sources said on Saturday. Mr. Das has been placed on compulsory wait.
While the State government has already formed a committee, headed by senior IAS officer and Secretary of the Planning and Development Department Jayashree Raghunandan, to investigate the allegations, the DGP has transferred the petition given by the complainant to the CB-CID to register a case and investigate, the sources said.
The agency would also investigate the charge against Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police D. Kannan that he intercepted the vehicle of the officer when she was proceeding to the police headquarters and forced her to talk to Mr. Das, the sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath