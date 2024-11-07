ADVERTISEMENT

CB-CID takes over probe into retired police inspector’s murder in Kancheepuram

Published - November 07, 2024 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two persons have been arrested in the case so far. She was found dead under suspicious circumstances on August 21, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) has taken over a case relating to the alleged murder of a 62-year-old woman inspector in a property dispute in Kancheepuram on Director-General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal’s orders.

On August 21, Kasthuri, a retired police inspector who lived alone in Kancheepuram, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. As she had not answered her phone since August 20, her son, who was living in Uttarakhand, asked E. Valayapathi, 65, a family friend and former MDMK Kancheepuram district secretary, to check on her. Valayapathi said he found Kasthuri dead at her residence and alerted the Siva Kanchi police.

Four days later, the police investigated and arrested one Prabhu, an electrician. On August 26, Valayapathi was also arrested in connection with the case. The police said Valayapathi was trying to persuade Kasthuri to sell her house to him for cheap. On August 18, they argued over this, and Valayapathi allegedly assaulted Kasthuri, and she died of injuries. The families of the arrested alleged custodial torture and sought the intervention of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC).

