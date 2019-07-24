CB-CID summons former Mayor in cheating case

The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police has summoned former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramanian of the DMK in connection with an alleged cheating case.

The case was taken up following a complaint lodged by a person named Parthiban, who accused Mr. Subramanian of creating fake documents and transferring a housing plot in Labour Colony, Guindy, to his wife’s name.

He also accused the former Mayor of encroaching upon a portion of the adjacent property and constructing a building on both the plots. Mr. Subramanian had mentioned in his affidavit filed during elections that the house was on lease-cum-sale deed in the name of his wife, the complainant alleged.

The case registered by the Guindy police was later transferred to the CB-CID. The former Mayor has been asked to appear before the investigation officer on July 27, police sources added.