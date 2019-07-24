CB-CID summons former Mayor in cheating case

The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police has summoned former Chennai Mayor Ma. Subramanian of the DMK in connection with an alleged cheating case.
The case was taken up following a complaint lodged by a person named Parthiban, who accused Mr. Subramanian of creating fake documents and transferring a housing plot in Labour Colony, Guindy, to his wife’s name.
He also accused the former Mayor of encroaching upon a portion of the adjacent property and constructing a building on both the plots. Mr. Subramanian had mentioned in his affidavit filed during elections that the house was on lease-cum-sale deed in the name of his wife, the complainant alleged.
The case registered by the Guindy police was later transferred to the CB-CID. The former Mayor has been asked to appear before the investigation officer on July 27, police sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor