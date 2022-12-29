CB-CID sends questions to online gaming companies

December 29, 2022 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Crime Branch CID has sent a set of questions to a dozen online gaming companies as part of an investigation into death of 17 people who ended their lives after losing their money.

The CB-CID began its investigation two days ago and has sent these questions to the companies asking them to cooperate for inquiries and to appear before the investigation officer during the process.

In a recent communication, Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said that 17 persons died until August in the State after playing online games.

A senior police officer said: “The investigation officer has issued a set of questions seeking replies from the online gaming operators concerned. We may decide further course of action after receiving their response.”

The Legislative Assembly passed The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022 on October 19, 2022. Governor R.N. Ravi had given his assent to an Ordinance banning online gambling on October 1. While the Ordinance lapsed on November 27, the Bill is yet to be approved by the Governor.

The State government and the political parties have been urging the Governor to grant his assent to a Bill. On December 5, the representatives of the E-Gaming Federation met Mr. Ravi to share their views on the proposed legislation.