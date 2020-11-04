CB-CID reopens Mylapore double murder case, arrests complainant

CHENNAI

04 November 2020 01:13 IST

The Crime Branch CID, Metro Wing, has reopened a case relating to the murder of a couple in Mylapore reported in 2017. In a twist, the complainant, who is a relative of the victims, has been arrested.

Dharmalingam, 46, a flower vendor in Mylapore, died under suspicious circumstances in January 2017. Subsequently, his wife Meenakshi also died in a similar manner after two days. The post-mortem report stated that they had been poisoned. Latha, Meenakshi’s elder sister, lodged a complaint with the Mylapore police, raising suspicion over their deaths.

Investigation revealed that the couple had been poisoned by Latha and Meenakshi’s younger sister Mythili, who gave them food laced with a herbicide. Mythili, her associate Balamurugan and one more person were arrested in 2018. Mythili had withdrawn ₹17 lakh from her sister’s bank accounts and also inherited their property by using a forged will.

Advertising

Advertising

On directions of the XVIII Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, Saidapet, the case was transferred to the CB-CID. On the order of the IG, CB-CID, a special team was formed to investigate. They found that Latha had also plotted the murders with Mythili and others. She then pretended to be a genuine complainant.

Latha was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.