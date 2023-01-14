CB-CID probe ordered into mixing of faeces in water tank in Vengaivayal village 

January 14, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Saturday ordered the transfer of the Vengaivayal case, where faeces was mixed in an overhead tank supplying potable water to a Dalit colony in the village in Pudukottai district, to the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) for further investigation.

The Vellanur Police in the Thirukokarnam police range registered a case in connection with the incident, reported on December 26 last year. The case was being investigated by the Vellanur Police.

Under these circumstances, the DGP ordered the transfer of the investigation to the CB-CID for intensifying the probe further, and for quickly tracing the accused involved in the act, said a press release.