CB CID probe ordered into custodial death

A 25-year-old man, who was arrested for possessing ganja and for trying to assault policemen on April 18, died in police custody the next day after heaving breakfast in the station

Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu on Friday ordered the Crime Branch CID to conduct a probe into the death of a 25-year-old man in custody in Secretariat Colony police station.

V. Vignesh alias Vigna of Pattinapakkam and G. Suresh alias 'Jollu' Suresh, 28, of Triplicane were stopped by the police while they were going in an autorickshaw on Monday night. They were taken to Secretariat Colony police station after they allegedly assaulted the police personnel. The two were allegedly in possession of ganja, liquor bottles and a knife. The next day, Vignesh had vomited and fainted after breakfast in the police station and later was declared as brought dead at the Government Kilpauk Hospital.

In a press release on Friday, the DGP said a case was registered in connection with the death of Vignesh and a magesterial inquiry was ordered to determine the cause of death as per Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

On Tuesday, the Second Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore came to the police station and recorded the statement of Suresh. Next day, the magistrate conducted an inquiry at the Government Kilpauk Hospital and the post-mortem procedure of the body was video-recorded. All guidelines issued by Madras High Court Judge G.R. Swaminathan were followed while conducting the post-mortem, the DGP said. After the post-mortem, the body of Vignesh was handed over to his brother and was cremated in Krishnampet, Ice House.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, had informed the State Human Rights Commission and the National Human Rights Commission about the death.

The DGP said the post-mortem report and the departmental inquiry report had been received. Pugazhum Perumal, a sub-inspector of police in the control room of Greater Chennai Police, Ponraj, a constable attached to the Secretariat Colony police station and Deepak, a Home Guard, have been placed under suspension.