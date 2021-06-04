CB CID probe ordered into complaints of sexual harassment against martial arts instructor

The accused Kebi Raj, 41, was arrested by the All Women Police, Anna Nagar on Monday, following a complaint from a 26-year-old woman who had been a trainee at his institute

The Director General of Police (DGP) J.K. Tripathy has ordered a probe by the Crime Branch CID police into the complaints of sexual assault and harassment against E. Kebi Raj, a Chennai-based martial arts instructor, by his trainees.

The CB CID probe was ordered by the DGP following a recommendation from Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal. Sources said the matter was taken up by the CB CID since the accused faces at least three complaints against him. A thorough investigation needs to be taken up to establish his involvement and to find out whether any other associates have been involved. An investigation will also be conducted in other districts and other States besides collecting electronic evidence.

The accused Kebi Raj, 41, was arrested by the All Women Police, Anna Nagar on Monday. He was an instructor at a reputed city school and has been running Hi-Impact Martial Arts School in Anna Nagar.

A 26-year-old woman who was a trainee with him alleged that in 2014, when they were returning to the city after participating in a judo tournament in Namakkal, he touched her inappropriately and attempted to rape her in a moving car. She also alleged she was sexually assaulted her in the trip and later, he threatened to murder her if she spoke about the incident. Due to the trauma, she dropped out of the institute, she said. However, the recent arrest of a school teacher for sexual harassment gave her the confidence to come forward and lodge a complaint against the perpetrator.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Section 376, read with Section 511 (attempt to rape), Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman) of the IPC and provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.