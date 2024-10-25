CB-CID police arrest 12 illegal recruitment agents

The Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) Police have arrested 12 illegal recruitment agents in Tiruchi and Thanjavur ranges who were allegedly involved in ‘Cyber Slavery’ and connected offences.

Educated youth from various States across the country seeking jobs abroad, are being recruited by illegal recruitment agencies and sent to South-East Asian countries, such as Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, on tourist visas. Such victims were trapped in scam compounds and forced to do cyber-frauds. The victims were made to contact the innocent public through fake social media IDs and manipulate them to invest in fake applications like Bitcoin and online games. They were subjected to cruelty and physical abuse if they refused to cooperate.

As per the orders of the Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, cyber slavery cases were being handled by CB-CID. So far, 16 cases have been registered across the State, out of which seven cases were in Thanjavur and Tiruchi Ranges. The cases were registered against illegal recruitment agents under various criminal laws for trafficking innocent victims and violating the license procedures as per the Emigration Act, 1983.

Police said so far, 12 illegal agents were arrested and remanded in Thanjavur and Tiruchi CB-CID ranges for luring victims and sending them abroad to work in scam compounds. In total, in respect of Cyber slavery and connected offences, as on date, 16 cases have been registered by the CB-CID and 36 accused, including 6 Malaysian nationals were arrested and remanded, said T.S.Anbu, Additional Director General of Police, CB-CID.