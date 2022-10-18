CB-CID plans custodial interrogation of Sathish in Sathyapriya murder case

CB-CID personnel record statement of Sathyapriya’s mother, police personnel, relatives and neighbours

Officials of the Crime Branch CID are planning to interrogate Sathish, who was arrested in the Sathya murder case, in custody.

Last Thursday noon, Sathish Kumar pushed Sathyapriya, 20, a college student on the tracks in the path of an oncoming train, at St. Thomas Mount Railway station. In this connection, a case was registered against him in Mambalam Railway Police Station under Section 302 (Punishment for Murder). On Friday, he was arrested and produced before a Metropolitan Magistrate Court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

Later, the case was transferred to the CB-CID for investigation. Commencing the investigation, the CB-CID quizzed police personnel, railway staff and the loco pilot of the train who were on duty at the time of the crime.

On Monday, they recorded the statement of Sathyapriya's mother, who is a head constable, relatives and neighbours.

The CB-CID would take Sathish, who has been in prison, into custody and interrogate him.