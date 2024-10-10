GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CB CID on the lookout for two foreign nationals who jumped bail

The police said efforts were on to trace the two men, and that if they did not appear before the court by October 18, it would declare them proclaimed offenders

Updated - October 10, 2024 04:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Crime Branch CID (CB CID) is on the lookout for two foreign nationals who allegedly jumped bail in two separate cases of violation of the Passport Act in Chennai.

According to the police, Sameer Suhail Jerry, 31, from Baghdad, Iraq, had flown down to Chennai from Sri Lanka in 2009, and on March 27 that year, he came to Anna International Airport (now Chennai International Airport) to fly to Sweden.

During the immigration clearance check, the authorities reportedly found that his passport and visa were fake, and that he was carrying his brother’s passport. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

While the case was on trial, he came out on bail but went absconding. The court, therefore, issued a warrant against him. Recently, the Judicial Magistrate-I, Chengalpattu, said in the event of failing to present the accused before the court within the stipulated period, he would be declared a proclaimed offender.

Meanwhile, in 2005, a Somalian national named Abdisalan, 23, came to India to study, and he did his B.C.A in a college in Chennai. After completing his degree, he was returning to his country, but during the immigration clearance check, he was allegedly found possessing a fake passport.

He was also remanded and released on bail. However, he failed to appear before the court for the trial.

The police said efforts were on to trace the two men, and that if they did not appear before the court by October 18, it would declare them proclaimed offenders.

Published - October 10, 2024 01:12 pm IST

