CB-CID officials meet family of Shankar who was killed in encounter

CHENNAI

13 September 2020 00:32 IST

The family members of ‘Market’ Shankar who was killed in a police encounter recently appeared before the officers of CB-CID who are probing the death.

Shankar, a history-sheeter and a resident of Ayanavaram, had 50 criminal cases against him. The city police gunned him down when he allegedly attacked a police constable with a knife on New Avadi Road in the early hours of August 21.

Two days later, the case was handed over to the CB-CID to ensure an impartial probe. Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, Raja, Ayanavaram inspector Natarajan and other police officers had given their statements before the CB-CID.

The city police claimed that the encounter killing was an act of self-defence by the police team. On Saturday, his mother Govindhammal, sister, nephew and wife of his brother appeared before the CB-CID officers, said sources.