CB-CID begins probe into deaths due to spurious liquor in Chengalpattu district 

May 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Crime Branch-CID on Thursday began its investigation into the death of eight persons due to consumption of spurious liquor in Chengalpattu district.

On May 13, Vasantha, 42, and her son-in-law, Chinnathambi, 34, died at Perumkaranai village in Chithamur block after consuming spurious liquor provided by a landholder as payment in kind for their work on his field. Chinnathambi’s wife, Anjalai, who also consumed the liquor and was battling for life, was rushed to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Subsequently, six more deaths were reported at Perumkaranai, Perambakkam and Puthur. Altogether, eight persons died after consuming spurious liquor supplied by Amavasai. The case was initially investigated by the Chithamur police and later transferred to the CB-CID.

The CB-CID team, led by an Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police who has been appointed as the investigating officer, began the probe with a recording statement of Anjalai at the Government Hospital, Chengalpattu, the sources added.

