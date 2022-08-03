CB-CID arrests five revenue officials in open space reservation document forgery case in Sriperumbudur

Government officials including the District Revenue Officer were arrested based on a complaint lodged by residents

The Central Branch CID (CB-CID), on Tuesday, has arrested five revenue officials in connection with the forging of open space reservation (OSR) land donated to the villages in Sriperumbudur. The CB-CID police arrested a District Revenue Officer, two Tahsildars and two revenue officials who were involved in the forging of the OSR land document.

A senior official of the CB-CID said a private plot development company had purchased agricultural lands and developed housing plots in Palanallur village of Sriperumbudur in 1991. The private plot developer, as part of OSR, donated near 17 acres of the developed land to the Sriperumbudur Municipality through a gift deed. However, one of the owners of the private land development company, with the help of revenue officials, tried to cancel the OSR lands and sell it. Based on a complaint filed by the residents, the CB-CID filed a case and during investigation found five revenue officials to be involved in the land forgery case.

The CB-CID arrested District Revenue officer Rajendran, sub registrar Rajaduraì, Tahsildars Ezhilvalavan and Parthasarathy and revenue assistant Bentin. The five accused government officials were produced before a Chengalpattu judicial magistrate and sent to prison.