Cauvery authority: Stalin threatens protest if notification is not withdrawn

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday alleged that by bringing the Cauvery Water Management Authority under the Jal Shakti Ministry, the BJP government at the Centre had defeated the purpose of the constitution of the body.

In a statement, he urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to hold a cabinet meeting to adopt a resolution against the Centre’s move. “If the Centre does not withdraw the notification, we will organise protests.”

Mr. Stalin charged that ever since it came to power, the BJP government had been depriving Tamil Nadu of its rights over inter-state river disputes and now had brought the Authority under its control. “Its objective is to make the Authority a puppet in its hands. The Centre’s decision will affect the livelihood of the farmers in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Alagiri slams Centre

TNCC president K. S. Alagiri condemned the decision to subsume the Cauvery Water Management Authority under the Jal Shakti Ministry and charged that the “unilateral move” is aimed at benefiting Karnataka.

Mr. Alagiri demanded that the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami immediately insist upon the Centre to give up the move as it would affect the interests of the State and the agricultural lifeline of the State.

“I would like to warn that if the Centre does not give up on this issue, the farmers of the delta region will be brought together and massive protests would be held against the Central government,” he said.