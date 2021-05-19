Caution must while using steroids: expert

Though steroids can be life saving drugs for COVID-19 patients, they must be used only in certain cases and with abundant caution, said Rama Narasimhan, a senior general physician at Apollo Hospitals, here on Tuesday.

In an online discussion on COVID-19 and mucormycosis, she said people with diabetes and compromised immunity were the most vulnerable to mucormycosis, a serious fungal infection.

Rise in cases

Steroids could increase blood sugar levels while bringing down immunity and hence indiscriminate use could lead to mucormycosis. “While the disease has always been around, it is true that more cases are being reported now,” she said.

She, however, said established treatment procedures were available for mucormycosis although early diagnosis before an aggressive spread of the infection was crucial. She said the fear of mucormycosis spreading from one person to the other was unfounded.