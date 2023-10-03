Catheter-based therapy performed for uncontrolled hypertension

October 03, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of doctors of a private hospital performed a catheter-based therapy - Renal Denervation - on a 73-year-old patient who had uncontrolled hypertension.

According to a press release, the patient had uncontrolled blood pressure despite being on a mix of six drugs. Her blood pressure (BP) remained high though she was drug-compliant and followed a regulated diet.

A team of interventional cardiologists of Apollo Hospitals decided to perform Renal Denervation. In this procedure, a pinhole insertion is made in the groin. A catheter is then placed in the renal arteries and radio frequency is used to burn the nerve endings in the area. This helps in lowering blood pressure. The procedure is done under local anaesthesia, the release said.

The patient responded well to treatment and was discharged the next day after her BP readings were positive. She was then put on a mix of three drugs.

Preetha Reddy, executive vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said given that many adults were prone to hypertension, the efforts of the team would shape the discourse on priorities in public health.

Refai Showkathali, senior interventional cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, said hypertension was an important public health challenge as it could impact cardiovascular health and overall life expectancy, the release said.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-2020, 24% men and 21% women are hypertensive in India. Studies have shown that controlling blood pressure can significantly reduce events relating to heart attacks, stroke and impact overall mortality rates. The right combination of drugs and a controlled lifestyle are the key.

