Cathay Pacific resumes direct flights between Chennai and Hong Kong

February 03, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

Hong Kong’s home carrier, Cathay Pacific, has resumed direct flight services between Chennai and Hong Kong after a four-year hiatus, on Friday.

The airline will operate flight services between Chennai and Hong Kong thrice a week. The flights will depart from Chennai at 2.20 a.m., on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

“Operated by the state-of-the-art, Airbus 330 wide-body aircraft, the nonstop service provides customers with a choice of 39 business class, flat-bed seats, and 223 economy seats for the highest standards of comfort and convenience. Return fares start from ₹40,900,” a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cathay Pacific has also introduced special fares (valid till February 29) for flights from Chennai to the Unites States, Japan, and Philippines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.