ADVERTISEMENT

Cathay Pacific resumes direct flights between Chennai and Hong Kong

February 03, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hong Kong’s home carrier, Cathay Pacific, has resumed direct flight services between Chennai and Hong Kong after a four-year hiatus, on Friday.

The airline will operate flight services between Chennai and Hong Kong thrice a week. The flights will depart from Chennai at 2.20 a.m., on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

“Operated by the state-of-the-art, Airbus 330 wide-body aircraft, the nonstop service provides customers with a choice of 39 business class, flat-bed seats, and 223 economy seats for the highest standards of comfort and convenience. Return fares start from ₹40,900,” a press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Cathay Pacific has also introduced special fares (valid till February 29) for flights from Chennai to the Unites States, Japan, and Philippines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US