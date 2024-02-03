GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cathay Pacific resumes direct flights between Chennai and Hong Kong

February 03, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Hong Kong’s home carrier, Cathay Pacific, has resumed direct flight services between Chennai and Hong Kong after a four-year hiatus, on Friday.

The airline will operate flight services between Chennai and Hong Kong thrice a week. The flights will depart from Chennai at 2.20 a.m., on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

“Operated by the state-of-the-art, Airbus 330 wide-body aircraft, the nonstop service provides customers with a choice of 39 business class, flat-bed seats, and 223 economy seats for the highest standards of comfort and convenience. Return fares start from ₹40,900,” a press release said.

Cathay Pacific has also introduced special fares (valid till February 29) for flights from Chennai to the Unites States, Japan, and Philippines.

