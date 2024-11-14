 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cath lab, coronary care unit inaugurated at Voluntary Health Services

The new infrastructure was developed in partnership with The Sanmar Group

Updated - November 14, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
From left, Vijay Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, S. Suresh, honorary secretary, VHS, N. Gopalaswami, president, VHS, and V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, at the new cath lab on VHS’ Taramani campus on Thursday.

From left, Vijay Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, S. Suresh, honorary secretary, VHS, N. Gopalaswami, president, VHS, and V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M, at the new cath lab on VHS’ Taramani campus on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Voluntary Health Services (VHS) in Chennai on Thursday unveiled its new advanced catheterisation laboratory and coronary care unit at its Taramani multi-speciality hospital.

The Sanmar Group Cath Lab, an upgrade to VHS’ cardiac care infrastructure, was developed in partnership with The Sanmar Group. It aims to deliver cutting-edge cardiovascular treatments, including angiograms, angioplasties, and stent placements.

Inaugurated by V. Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), the new facilities are equipped with the latest medical technologies designed to support comprehensive diagnostics, interventions, and patient monitoring to enable VHS to better manage complex cardiac cases and improve patient outcomes.

Mr. Kamakoti lauded the initiative as a step towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 — ensuring access to quality healthcare for all. He stressed the need for innovation in locally developed medical devices and technologies, noting how this could reduce treatment costs.

Vijay Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, said, “Our corporate social responsibility focus is on enhancing community well-being, and we’re honoured to collaborate with the VHS, a respected not-for-profit hospital dedicated to serving people from all walks of life.”

S. Suresh, honorary secretary, VHS, thanked The Sanmar Group for their support, noting that the new facilities will enable the hospital to deliver timely, life-saving cardiac care.

The presidential address was delivered by N. Gopalaswami, president, VHS, while Ajit Mullasari, director of cardiology, Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases, Madras Medical Mission (MMM), spoke about the VHS-MMM association. R. Rajagopal, managing trustee, VHS, and N. Kumar, chairman, group corporate board, The Sanmar Group, were present.

Published - November 14, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.