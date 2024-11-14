Cath lab, coronary care unit inaugurated at Voluntary Health Services

The Voluntary Health Services (VHS) in Chennai on Thursday unveiled its new advanced catheterisation laboratory and coronary care unit at its Taramani multi-speciality hospital.

The Sanmar Group Cath Lab, an upgrade to VHS’ cardiac care infrastructure, was developed in partnership with The Sanmar Group. It aims to deliver cutting-edge cardiovascular treatments, including angiograms, angioplasties, and stent placements.

Inaugurated by V. Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), the new facilities are equipped with the latest medical technologies designed to support comprehensive diagnostics, interventions, and patient monitoring to enable VHS to better manage complex cardiac cases and improve patient outcomes.

Mr. Kamakoti lauded the initiative as a step towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 — ensuring access to quality healthcare for all. He stressed the need for innovation in locally developed medical devices and technologies, noting how this could reduce treatment costs.

Vijay Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group, said, “Our corporate social responsibility focus is on enhancing community well-being, and we’re honoured to collaborate with the VHS, a respected not-for-profit hospital dedicated to serving people from all walks of life.”

S. Suresh, honorary secretary, VHS, thanked The Sanmar Group for their support, noting that the new facilities will enable the hospital to deliver timely, life-saving cardiac care.

The presidential address was delivered by N. Gopalaswami, president, VHS, while Ajit Mullasari, director of cardiology, Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases, Madras Medical Mission (MMM), spoke about the VHS-MMM association. R. Rajagopal, managing trustee, VHS, and N. Kumar, chairman, group corporate board, The Sanmar Group, were present.