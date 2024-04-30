GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Cat thief on the prowl on Spur Tank Road near Kilpauk

Residents spotting cat thefts can call 100 to prevent them, says Antony Rubin, an animal activist

April 30, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Chennai

Sahana Mira S

An unidentified man accompanied by a child was spotted chasing neighbourhood cats with an animal catching net near Spur Tank Road in Chennai around 3 a.m. on Sunday, April 28.

Joshua, a resident of Spur Tank Road near Kilpauk and a long-time stray cat feeder, saw the person stuffing cats into a sack from his balcony. “I intervened immediately, but the man claimed he did not have any cats and showed me an empty sack. I followed him till Konnur High Road, where he grabbed a cat near the Sayani bus stop and released it only after I intervened. He admitted he sold cat meat to roadside shops in many places in the city and asked me to pay ₹100 for releasing the cat,” Mr. Joshua said.

As the man fled the spot, Mr. Joshua got back to his neighbourhood where he spotted a big tied-up sack with eight to nine live cats in the corner of the road behind a transformer and let them out.

Antony Rubin, an animal activist, said, “Illegal cat meat trade is a complete violation. Cat meat is sold in pushcarts and roadside eateries in many parts of the suburban areas, where it is mainly used as an adulterant for chicken. Stray animal trafficking happens only in the odd hours of the night,” he said, and added that residents who spot cat thefts could call 100 then and there to prevent them.

