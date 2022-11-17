Fire services personnel rescue cat at Greater Chennai Corporation’s headquarters

November 17, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST

Like cats, viral videos have nine lives, often notoriously so. Recently, a video of a black-and-white coloured cat dangling precariously from a wire, fifty feet from terra firma, did the rounds again. The eye-catching action caught on camera had transpired in September 2021 on the sidelines of a football match in Miami. Football fans spread out the Union Jack and successfully cushioned the cat’s fall. A dramatic rescue story never pales on you, as proved by this much-shared video.

On the evening of November 17, a cat rescue with similar shades played out in Chennai. The setting was however less striking than the one in Miami. In terms of atmosphere, a government office can never measure up with a football stadium. The anxious moments ticked on the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), behind Ripon Building and in front of Amma Maligai. (At the GCC headquarters to meet officials for a story, this reporter happened to be a witness to the successful rescue attempt). Again in comparison, the scene and the rescue were not breathtaking in effect. The cat -- a sub-adult with a bicolour coat, white diluted by yellowish-brown -- had been driven up a raintree by nettlesome dogs. Unlike the Miami cat, this one was not snapped up mid-fall. It was bought down via a tall ladder by a team from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services. However, the distress experienced by the Chennai cat was considerably higher, as it was trying to think its way down unsucessfully, reportedly for three agonising hours.

Onlookers who stayed at the scene longer noted that in what seemed like an eon, the cat climbed down to 25 feet from 35 feet. However, scared stiff about taking the steeper descent from there on, it would climb up to 30 feet, undoing the little progress it had made. It would then climb back down to the slightly more comfortable crook, at 25 feet. The to-and-fro movement of the hapless cat was sisyphean in its absurdity. Making matters worse, crows started heckling the cat. Human voices shooed the corvids away.

Fortunately, a few among the onlookers decided the cat could not be trusted to figure out how to get to solid ground. And a call was placed to 101 (fire and rescue services). With the location being shared, the control room put the fire service unit at High Court on the job. P Sivaraj, leading fireman (analogous to the title of head constable in the police department) got in touch promptly, and before long, he arrived with a van and a team.

Sussing out the situation, the personnel set a ladder of imposing height against the tree. One of them ascended the ladder first, one hand stuck into a big, thick glove. It was the hand that plucked the cat out of its distress. Another went up to him, and when the duo descended with the cat, there was sighs of relief, and some clapping.

GCC staff remarked the cat would hang around the canteen that has the lofty raintree overlooking it.

After the excitement of the rescue had died down, and the cat was left to its own devices, it was in a face-off with its “bete noire”. It was seen bristling with anger, its back raised and hair standing on ends, at a dog that was barking at it, playfully. A GCC employee remarked that the dogs gambol with the cat, and the latter had overreacted to the canines’ boisterous exuberance. Would the cat learn the valuable life lesson of letting barking dogs be, and not driving oneself up a tree over them?

