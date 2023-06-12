Caste census sought, govt. urged to scrap 10% EWS quota

June 12, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the Society for the Rights of Backward Communities (SFRBC) on Monday conducted a demonstration urging the State government to conduct a caste census before embarking on reservation to any community. They demanded 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) to be withdrawn.

At Valluvarkottam, over 1,000 members indulged in sloganeering urging the government to meet their demands. They said the 10% reservation to EWS undermined social justice and unfairly allocated seats to individuals considered to be economically disadvantaged without conducting a thorough research.

More than 65% of backward communities are neglected due to lack of unity among specific communities, it said and criticised the lack of support from legislators and political parties, urging them to stand up for marginalised communities.

