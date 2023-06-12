ADVERTISEMENT

Caste census sought, govt. urged to scrap 10% EWS quota

June 12, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Society for the Rights of Backward Communities (SFRBC) on Monday conducted a demonstration urging the State government to conduct a caste census before embarking on reservation to any community. They demanded 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) to be withdrawn.

At Valluvarkottam, over 1,000 members indulged in sloganeering urging the government to meet their demands. They said the 10% reservation to EWS undermined social justice and unfairly allocated seats to individuals considered to be economically disadvantaged without conducting a thorough research.

More than 65% of backward communities are neglected due to lack of unity among specific communities, it said and criticised the lack of support from legislators and political parties, urging them to stand up for marginalised communities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / Reservation

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US