HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Caste census sought, govt. urged to scrap 10% EWS quota

June 12, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Society for the Rights of Backward Communities (SFRBC) on Monday conducted a demonstration urging the State government to conduct a caste census before embarking on reservation to any community. They demanded 10% reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) to be withdrawn.

At Valluvarkottam, over 1,000 members indulged in sloganeering urging the government to meet their demands. They said the 10% reservation to EWS undermined social justice and unfairly allocated seats to individuals considered to be economically disadvantaged without conducting a thorough research.

More than 65% of backward communities are neglected due to lack of unity among specific communities, it said and criticised the lack of support from legislators and political parties, urging them to stand up for marginalised communities.

Related Topics

Chennai / Reservation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.