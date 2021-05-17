₹7.14 lakh stolen from ration shops

CHENNAI

17 May 2021 23:39 IST

Thieves broke into two ration shops in Saidapet and took away ₹7.14 lakh meant for providing COVID-19 relief.

The police said the staff of ration shop numbers 24 and 25 in Cauvery Nagar in Saidapet had closed them for the weekend after distributing the cash to cardholders and returned on Monday morning. They found the locks broken and the cash missing.

The Saidapet police registered a case and scrutinised CCTV footage.

Advertising

Advertising