Chennai

Cash seized from sub-registrar

The sleuths of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption(DVAC) have seized ₹4.86 lakh unaccounted cash from the sub-registrar of Alandur.

According to a release, based on credible information, the officials of DVAC along with inspection cell officers on Friday searched the office and house of the sub-registrar and seized ₹4,86,200 in cash.

Related Articles
