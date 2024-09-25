ADVERTISEMENT

Cash management firm staffer held for misappropriating ₹1 crore in Chennai

Published - September 25, 2024 02:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

When the firm audited its accounts recently, it was found that one of the staffers, Prabhu, as well as others, allegedly misappropriated ₹1 crore from the firm 

The Hindu Bureau

Th Pondy Bazaar Police in Chennai arrested a person working at a cash management firm on charges of misappropriating ₹1 crore from the company.

According to the police, C. Karthigai Kumar, 42, the manager of the cash management firm in T. Nagar, lodged a complaint, which stated that his firm has been filling cash in ATMs across the city through their employees. When the firm audited its accounts recently, it was found that one of the staffers, Prabhu, as well as others, jointly misappropriated ₹1 crore from the firm.

The manager sought criminal action against Prabhu and the others.

The police registered a case and arrested the suspect Prabhu, 40, who hails from RA Puram. They are also on the lookout for other suspects involved in the offence.

