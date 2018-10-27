Cash-laden lorry breaks down

more-in

A cash-laden container lorry broke down in Aminjikarai on Thursday night, causing much anxiety to security personnel and the police. The cash was being carried for depositing in the Reserve Bank of India chest.

Three container lorries started with carts of cash from banks in Mysuru and other places in Karnataka on Thursday morning and were proceeding to RBI in Chennai, the police said. The vehicles were guarded by CRPF personnel and one of the containers broke down suddenly on EVR Road, leading to traffic snarls.

On being alerted, police personnel from Anna Nagar and Aminjikarai reached the spot. A recovery vehicle was brought and the container was pulled out.