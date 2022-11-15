Cash, gadgets seized by Chennai Police at houses of suspects in NIA cases 

November 15, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Chennai

Police searched houses of four and seized ₹15.2 lakh in total

Sivaraman R 10065

The Chennai city police on Tuesday conducted searches at the houses of people suspected to be connected to cases recently booked by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 

Sources said, ₹4.9 lakh was seized along with currencies of China, Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar after a search was conducted at the house of Aarun Rashid, 40, in Muthialpet Police Station limits. 

Police also seized ₹10.3 lakh from his trading company at Salai Vinayagar Koil Street, Mannady. Besides, electronic gadgets, laptops, credit cards, debit cards were also seized from Mr. Rashid’s house, Mohammed Mustafa in Esplanade, Toufiq Ahamed in Seven Wells and Mohammed Tabriz of Kodungaiyur. 

Two cases were registered the seized cash was handed over to the Income Tax Department for scrutiny. The gadgets would also be sent for digital analysis, said sources.

