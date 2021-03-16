Chennai

Cash, cheques seized near Chennai Beach station

Staff Reporter CHENNAI 16 March 2021 03:55 IST
Updated: 16 March 2021 01:09 IST

On 12 March, the Chennai Customs Zone detained ₹4.39 lakh and two signed cheques worth ₹66,000 from a vehicle near Chennai Beach railway station.

The Chennai Customs Zone has deployed flying squads, surveillance and sea patrolling teams to stop any smuggled goods, according to a press release. Since the driver did not have any documents for the money in hand, the cash and cheques were detained by them.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Chennai
Chennai
Read more...