Chennai

Cash, cheques seized near Chennai Beach station

On 12 March, the Chennai Customs Zone detained ₹4.39 lakh and two signed cheques worth ₹66,000 from a vehicle near Chennai Beach railway station.

The Chennai Customs Zone has deployed flying squads, surveillance and sea patrolling teams to stop any smuggled goods, according to a press release. Since the driver did not have any documents for the money in hand, the cash and cheques were detained by them.

