Cash assistance for young lawyers

The Tamil Nadu government will launch a scheme to extend monthly cash assistance for two years for young lawyers, especially those from the economically weaker sections and rural backgrounds.
In a statement, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that the State government would provide financial assistance of ₹3,000 a month for each of these young advocates for two years.
Every law student, who completed education from his/her college had to appear in a national-level exam before registering in the Bar Council, he pointed out. These young advocates had to train under a senior counsel for two to three years. Those from rural and economically weak background needed at least three to four years to complete education and to practice.
“While some are under severe economic stress during this period, some tend to look for other occupations unable to sustain themselves," Mr. Palaniswami contended.
He recalled that former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran had launched a scheme to assist children of deceased advocates in 1987. In 2012, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had increased the assistance from ₹2 lakh to ₹5.25 lakh.
