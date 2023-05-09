ADVERTISEMENT

Cases of robbery, chain and mobile phone snatchings, have dropped this year, claim Chennai police

May 09, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

According to the city police, the first three months of this year have registered a drop in robbery/snatching cases compared the last three months of 2022; Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said this was due to better patrolling, preventive detention and improved CCTV surveillance

R. Sivaraman

Director General of Police(DGP)/Chennai Commissioner of Police, Shankar Jiwal | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

A  comparative statement of robbery and chain/mobile phone snatching offences for the last three months of 2022, (October to December) with the first three months of 2023 (January-March) shows that these cases are on the decline in Chennai, the city police claim.

Between October and December last year, 280 cases of robbery and snatching were reported, and 188 of them were solved. However, between January and March this year, only 88 cases of robbery and snatching were reported and 73 were solved.

Director General of Police (DGP)/Chennai Commissioner of Police, Shankar Jiwal said this has been achieved through various preventive measures including effective two-wheeler checking, strengthening of patrolling in crime-prone areas through crime mapping and other activities such as preventive detention, binding over of crime offenders for good conduct, binding down (arresting) when offenders violate security conditions as per provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, monitoring of crime history-sheeters through continuous drives against crime offenders (DACO) and improving CCTV surveillance in the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) limits. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2022, 455 special drives against crime offenders were organised from time to time, looking into 1,389 offenders. As a result, 891 crime offenders were bound over for good conduct, and 22 crime offenders were bound down (arrested) for violations. 

In 2023, as of April 15, 148 special drives have been organised, looking into 3,122 offenders and 350 crime offenders have been bound over for good conduct, while 10 crime offenders were bound down for violations.

More CCTVs for Chennai

Mr. Jiwal said CCTV surveillance instills a better sense of security among the public. As a measure to improve surveillance through technology, 60,997 CCTV cameras that were already installed in the city were geo-tagged, and arrangements have been made for their proper functioning. It is also proposed to install 20,000 additional CCTVs through sponsorships. 

Moreover, the GCP has planned to install 5,250 cameras at 1,750 locations under the Safe City Project, and 2,939 cameras at 980 locations under the Mega City Project, added the Commissioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US