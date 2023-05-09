Cases of robbery, chain and mobile phone snatchings, have dropped this year, claim Chennai police

May 09, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

A comparative statement of robbery and chain/mobile phone snatching offences for the last three months of 2022, (October to December) with the first three months of 2023 (January-March) shows that these cases are on the decline in Chennai, the city police claim.

Between October and December last year, 280 cases of robbery and snatching were reported, and 188 of them were solved. However, between January and March this year, only 88 cases of robbery and snatching were reported and 73 were solved.

Director General of Police (DGP)/Chennai Commissioner of Police, Shankar Jiwal said this has been achieved through various preventive measures including effective two-wheeler checking, strengthening of patrolling in crime-prone areas through crime mapping and other activities such as preventive detention, binding over of crime offenders for good conduct, binding down (arresting) when offenders violate security conditions as per provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code, monitoring of crime history-sheeters through continuous drives against crime offenders (DACO) and improving CCTV surveillance in the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) limits.

In 2022, 455 special drives against crime offenders were organised from time to time, looking into 1,389 offenders. As a result, 891 crime offenders were bound over for good conduct, and 22 crime offenders were bound down (arrested) for violations.

In 2023, as of April 15, 148 special drives have been organised, looking into 3,122 offenders and 350 crime offenders have been bound over for good conduct, while 10 crime offenders were bound down for violations.

More CCTVs for Chennai

Mr. Jiwal said CCTV surveillance instills a better sense of security among the public. As a measure to improve surveillance through technology, 60,997 CCTV cameras that were already installed in the city were geo-tagged, and arrangements have been made for their proper functioning. It is also proposed to install 20,000 additional CCTVs through sponsorships.

Moreover, the GCP has planned to install 5,250 cameras at 1,750 locations under the Safe City Project, and 2,939 cameras at 980 locations under the Mega City Project, added the Commissioner.