Cases of huskies being poorly maintained and abandoned rising, says animal welfare board

September 19, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly five cases of Siberian Huskies being poorly maintained in Chennai have surfaced in the last two months, says the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB).

The number of case of huskies being abandoned or kept in appalling conditions is rising in the city, says Shruti Vinod Raj, member of TNAWB. Siberian Husky or a combination of the Husky and Alaskan Malamutes are dogs that are native to countries in the Arctic region. They are double-coated and are used to living in sub-zero temperatures.

“Recently we got a case about a man who tied the dog outside because he didn’t want to maintain it or have it inside. When we brought the dog we kept him in AC for 24 hours, but when we took him out on a walk he would pant heavily just after 10 minutes,” says Ms. Raj. The dog was then sent to Ooty and eventually found a home in Kotagiri.

Josika Navukkarasu, chief veterinarian at Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD), and her team have been treating about six different huskies lately . This number, compared to a year ago, “is a huge increase”, she says.

While breeders claim most huskies, being fourth or fifth generation breeds, have gotten used to the city’s weather, Ms. Raj says it is not true. “We found a husky with a owner earlier where the dog would constantly keep jumping into the swimming pool just to cool himself. And when they open the fridge door, he would go put his head inside and refuse to come out,” she adds.

Huskies lack the innate immunity against tropical parasites, Dr. Navukkarasu says explaining that while indies and other native dogs can handle ailments such as tick fever, huskies could go into organ failure. “Nutrition is extremely important. They cannot be fed milk rice or egg rice,” she says.

Huskies, which are originally sled dogs, are not meant to be cooped up in apartments, points out Ms. Raj. “Since they are good-looking dogs, the minute influencers keep them, everybody thinks it’s ok to have a husky and it becomes a status symbol,” she says. It is a bad idea to have huskies as pets, she adds.